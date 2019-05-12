Aud Mardis Preston (nee Storaker), 82, of Scotia, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Capstone Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation after a long illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 17, 1936, Mardis was the daughter of the late Dr. Aksel T. Storaker and Marie Dybo Storaker. She was raised and educated in Brooklyn, becoming a registered nurse at the Norwegian Lutheran Hospital. While attending Syracuse University, she met Donald Preston. They were married on August 26, 1961. Mardis retired from nursing in 1998 after 41 years, the last 24 of those at Glendale Home in Scotia, NY. Mardis took many trips to Norway over the years to visit her mother and extended family. She enjoyed shopping, knitting, outdoor activities, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Classy Ladies chapter of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed outings and get-togethers with her friends. Survivors include Donald Preston, her loving husband of 57 years; daughters, Elin (Edward) Lockrow of Rensselaer, NY, Letha (John) Maslauskas of Loudon, NH and Deana Preston of West Hurley, NY; grandchildren, Timothy and Erica Lockrow and Sophia and Vanessa Maslauskas; sisters, Sonja (late Ernest) Heyden of Smithtown, NY and Barbra (Jack) Stehlik of Virginia Beach, VA, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N Ballston Ave, Scotia, NY 12302. Memorial contributions may be made in Mardis' memory to The Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY 12302, The , or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019