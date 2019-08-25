Home

Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Audrey B. Champagne


1935 - 2019
Audrey B. Champagne Obituary
Audrey B. Champagne, Professor Emerita at the University at Albany, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, NY on January 15, 1935, beginning a life that would eventually take her all over the world. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
