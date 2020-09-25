Audrey E. Holloway, 96, passed away peacefully and with grace on September 22, 2020 at Glendale Nursing Home. She made close bonds with many of the caring staff and support personnel. They lovingly cared for her during the years she considered it her "home". Audrey was born March 13, 1924, in Lawyersville, NY, and was the daughter of Lansing and Ruth Mickle. She worked for General Electric in Schenectady during WWII while waiting for her husband-to-be, who was in the Army Air Corp, to return home. Richard and Audrey married November 4, 1945, and remained bonded in love for 51 years until his death in 1997. After settling in Charlton and raising the younger children, she found the perfect fit as a preschool teacher within her church family. Audrey was a faithful Christian, a dedicated friend, and a compassionate caregiver for her father and then her husband. She most enjoyed expressing herself with hand crafts; knitting hats and mittens, clothing sent to mission sites of her church, and almost every family member has one of her pieced quilts. Another joy of hers was the close bond she had with the Dorcus members of East Glenville Church, a friendship without end. Audrey was also predeceased by her siblings, Loraine, Ronald, and Norma, and granddaughter, Jessica. She will be missed by her children; Nancy (James), Bruce (Susan), Joyce (David), Gail (Ken), and Lynne; her 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Services will be minimal at this time, with masks and distancing required. A visitation hour for friends will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 9am-10am at The White Funeral Home, Scotia, followed by a private family service. Burial will follow in Worcester, NY. Memorial contributions are welcome in Audrey's memory to; Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 : or City Mission Of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.