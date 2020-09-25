1/1
Audrey E. Holloway
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey E. Holloway, 96, passed away peacefully and with grace on September 22, 2020 at Glendale Nursing Home. She made close bonds with many of the caring staff and support personnel. They lovingly cared for her during the years she considered it her "home". Audrey was born March 13, 1924, in Lawyersville, NY, and was the daughter of Lansing and Ruth Mickle. She worked for General Electric in Schenectady during WWII while waiting for her husband-to-be, who was in the Army Air Corp, to return home. Richard and Audrey married November 4, 1945, and remained bonded in love for 51 years until his death in 1997. After settling in Charlton and raising the younger children, she found the perfect fit as a preschool teacher within her church family. Audrey was a faithful Christian, a dedicated friend, and a compassionate caregiver for her father and then her husband. She most enjoyed expressing herself with hand crafts; knitting hats and mittens, clothing sent to mission sites of her church, and almost every family member has one of her pieced quilts. Another joy of hers was the close bond she had with the Dorcus members of East Glenville Church, a friendship without end. Audrey was also predeceased by her siblings, Loraine, Ronald, and Norma, and granddaughter, Jessica. She will be missed by her children; Nancy (James), Bruce (Susan), Joyce (David), Gail (Ken), and Lynne; her 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Services will be minimal at this time, with masks and distancing required. A visitation hour for friends will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 9am-10am at The White Funeral Home, Scotia, followed by a private family service. Burial will follow in Worcester, NY. Memorial contributions are welcome in Audrey's memory to; Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 : or City Mission Of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved