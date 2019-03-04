Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Marie Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Marie Wagner Obituary
Audrey Marie Wagner, 56, passed away on February 28, 2019. Audrey was predeceased by her parents Donald and Thelma Paige. Audrey is survived by her son, Steven Wagner and his fiancé, Jess Rivers. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers; Patricia (David) Quivey, Diana (Richard) Gorman, Debbi (Randy) Fry, Tracy (Noe) Boilard, Edward (Anna) Paige, and Donald (Kimberly) Paige. Audrey is also survived by her son's father, Robert Wagner; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Shaggy. During the warmer months, Audrey could most often be found tending the plants in her ever-expanding vegetable garden. At the request of the family, there will be no funeral services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now