Audrey Marie Wagner, 56, passed away on February 28, 2019. Audrey was predeceased by her parents Donald and Thelma Paige. Audrey is survived by her son, Steven Wagner and his fiancé, Jess Rivers. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers; Patricia (David) Quivey, Diana (Richard) Gorman, Debbi (Randy) Fry, Tracy (Noe) Boilard, Edward (Anna) Paige, and Donald (Kimberly) Paige. Audrey is also survived by her son's father, Robert Wagner; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Shaggy. During the warmer months, Audrey could most often be found tending the plants in her ever-expanding vegetable garden. At the request of the family, there will be no funeral services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019