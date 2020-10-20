1/1
August Frederick Lohaus III
August Frederick Lohaus, III, 84, of Niskayuna, formerly of Rotterdam passed away on October 17, 2020 at the Saratoga Center where he had been a resident. Born in Schenectady on August 3, 1936, he was the son of the late August F., Jr. and Loretta (nee: Nestor) Lohaus. He was raised and educated in Schenectady and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. August proudly served in the United States Army and lived in Virginia during his service. August worked for General Electric Co. in Schenectady for over 25 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including, hunting and fishing and was a member of the Iroquois Rod and Gun Club, and Central Bridge and Woodlawn Gun Clubs. August was also a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his former wife and dear friend, Anita Riccio. August is survived by his son, Frederick (Deborah) Lohaus of Ballston Spa; his three grandchildren, Frederick, Jake and Aaron Lohaus; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758515, Topeka, KA 66675 or woundedwarriorproject.org. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 20, 2020.
