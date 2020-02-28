Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Hobbie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin M. Hobbie


2001 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin M. Hobbie Obituary
Austin Montgomery Hobbie, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Austin will be laid to rest at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery on Duanesburg Road. To view Austin's full obituary and/or leave a message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -