Austin Montgomery Hobbie, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Austin will be laid to rest at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery on Duanesburg Road. To view Austin's full obituary and/or leave a message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020