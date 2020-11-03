Autumn Slover-Nelson, 63, passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home on November 2, 2020. Born on August 8th, 1957 in Niskayuna, NY to the late Alfred and Laura (LaRue) Slover. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. A devoted wife, who cared for her husband, David Nelson. She will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Autumn was a selfless soul, who spent her life caring for others before herself. To continue her memory are her husband, David Nelson; children, Richard (Melissa) Renkawitz, Ron (Kathy) Renkawitz, John (Tina) Mulvaney, Shawn (Kerri) Mulvaney, and Nobulee (David) Burgess; eight cherished grandchildren; sister, Eileen (Patrick) Brady-Weir; brother, William (Mary) Slover; Autumn also leaves behind her beloved furbabies, Cuddles and Molly. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Alfred Slover Jr. and Angel Slover. Relatives and friends are welcomed to a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Charlton, NY on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be made to glenvillefuneralhome.com
.