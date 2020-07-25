Avram Polishchuk, 93, passed away Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, after a brief illness. Abrasha, as he was lovingly called, was born in 1927 in Russia. He was a member of the Russian Army, a voracious reader, and an avid chess player. He is survived but his son, Michael, granddaughter, Rita, and great-grandsons, Jackson and Carter. He was preceded in death by his wife Berta, with whom he immigrated to the US in 1989. Services will be bypassed due to COVID. Burial was private for the family Thank you to St. Peter's Hospital and their lovely nursing and medical staff for their help and support over the last few weeks. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
