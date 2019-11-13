|
If you look toward New York State near Ballston Spa, do not think that you are mistaken if the lights of the city seem fainter than usual. Because so very unexpectedly, a brilliant soul was lost on Sunday, November 10, 2019, B. Timothy Smith passed away. A man of complexity and levity; a man of deep compassion and caring for this world. A veteran of the US Navy, he served in Vietnam. He worked as a foreign car mechanic who owned and operated Tim Smith, Inc. in Albany, for over 30 years. This was distinctive automotive repair shop, servicing Mercedes Benz, BMW and Porsche vehicles. In an article in the Albany Business Review, contributor Kenneth J. Rawley aptly described Tim and his shop. "Smith's shop looks like a hurricane blew through the front door, but the guy seems to be a surgeon when working on cars." "The other reason I'm attracted to such a place is its soul, which reeks of individuality, of being out of the ordinary, different. No one will be franchising Smith's concept soon, which is good for both customers and owner." Tim Smith was an extraordinary soul, who lived his days as a devoted husband, father, friend, and keeper of the land. He had an innate sense of curiosity and fondness for all creatures great and small; perpetually exploring the strange and mysterious workings of the natural world. You could find him scouring the fields for signs of Monarch butterflies; walking in the woods; reading the paper and comics with his buddy, Ray; tilling, mowing or snow blowing with his Gravely tractors; or puttering with his antique engines. He had a unique perspective; his insights and knowledge of all things scientific never ceased to amaze. He could be heard calling in to WAMC's Vox Pop to comment and ask intriguing questions. He was a gifted and astute observer, interacting with people and the world with genuine interest and compassion. Most of all, Tim enjoyed sharing a glass of wine, meal and conversation with the people he loved. Tim leaves his wife Barbara; daughter, Megan, son, Justin (Dieu), grandchildren, Taylor, Madison (his favorite granddaughter), Jackson, Wyatt, Wilson, and William; sister, Shelley Licurse, brother, Stephen Smith, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, all left with a sense of loss but a gratitude for having experienced his love and his life. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the environment by planting trees or a pollinator garden. https://www.arborday.org/ https://www.pollinator.org/guides Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
