Barbara A. Chase, 68, loving wife of Neil F. Chase Sr. and beloved daughter of the late Alice M. Dalton, passed away at Ellis Hospital June 3, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Born in Bellevue Hospital in Niskayuna on February 8, 1952 Barbara grew up in Schenectady and attended local schools. She married Neil F. Chase Sr. on October 4, 1969, a courtship that began through introduction of friends. Barb and Neil started a family before moving to Glenville in 1979. Barbara's life totally revolved around family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted aunt. She loved to travel and enjoyed warm weather. The Chase's started wintering in Florida in 2011, settling in Jensen Beach and spent their summers on Schroon Lake in the beautiful Adirondack Mountains of Northeastern NY. She was predeceased by her brother, William Dalton. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Neil Chase Sr.; her son Neil Jr. and his wife, Jodi of Glenville, her daughters, Debra Chase of Scotia and Melissa Beaudoin and her husband, George III of Glenville; her brothers, James Dalton (his wife, Louisa), Gerald Dalton and a sister, Sandra Ring. Seven cherished grandchildren: Kristy and Beth Chase, Brandon Beaudoin, James and Allison Bartley and Samantha and Edmond Chase. Barb is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews who were always close. Private graveside services will be conducted at Memory Garden Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Interment to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of GLENVILLE FUNERAL HOME of Scotia-Glenville, NY. Online expressions of sympathy to the Chase family are found at Glenvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 5, 2020.
