Barbara A. Dykes, 79, of Scotia, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born on December 28, 1940 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfred G. and Agnes Matty Godfrey. Barbara was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. Before her marriage, Barbara worked as a waitress at the Van Curler Hotel in Schenectady. After her marriage she took great pride in raising her family. After her kids were grown she cared for people in the community. Barbara enjoyed being part of Deb's Rubber Stamping Club of Ballston Spa and spending time with family and friends. When arriving at her house, you could find her playing a game of cards or working on the latest puzzle. Her greatest joy was being a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved cooking and is remembered for always hosting her Sunday dinners which included her famous ice tea. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Commer Dykes who she married on August 15, 1962. He passed away in 1998. Survivors include her 3 children, James E. (Kathleen) Dykes of Buffalo, Michele A. Diederich of Scotia, and Christina A. (Daniel) Sumner-LeGere of Scotia; her twin brother, William Godfrey of Ballston Lake; sister, Janet Godfrey of Scotia; her 5 grandchildren, Edward and Victoria Dykes, Markus (Tracey Burnetter) Diederich, Ethan Sumner-LeGere and Sophia LeGere; she was so looking forward to the birth of her first great grandchild, Callie Lynn Diederich expected in October; and she loved her grand golden retrievers, Sammy and Tucker. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in Park Cemetery in Scotia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 31, 2020.