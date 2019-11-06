|
|
Barbara A. O'Leary, 87, passed away November 2, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY. Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Gilmore) Stahl and was the wife of the late Robert L. O'Leary. Barbara is the mother of Kevin O'Leary, David O'Leary and the late John O'Leary. Grandmother of Rob and Emily Abbotoy and Megan Woodward; great-grandmother of Nolan and Walker Woodward. Barbara was born in Amsterdam, NY and graduated from Wilbur Lynch High School with the class of 1950. A mass will be held TODAY (Wed.) at 10:30 a.m. in her honor at St. Joseph's Church, Scotia, NY. The church will be open an hour prior to the mass for those who wish to call. Entombment will be in St. Anthony's Mausoleum, Glenville, NY. Memorial contributions, if desired, to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019