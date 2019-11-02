|
|
Barbara A. Zabiegala, 88, of Mont Pleasant, passed away on October 28, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Sofie Zabiegala. She graduated from St. Adalbert School and Mont Pleasant High School. She worked at the Schenectady Trust Company and retired from the General Electric Company. Barbara was a lifelong member of the Church of St. Adalbert. She loved to listen to music, especially Frank Sinatra and Patsy Cline. Barbara summered in Lake George and liked her Friday nights at Riccitello's Restaurant. Barbara is survived by a niece, Barbara (Malcom) Cording. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 9:45 to 10:30 at the DeLegge Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 295 Valleyview Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019