Barbara Ann Horgen, 89, of Latham, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, NY on January 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Foskett. Barbara attended the Albany Academy for Girls and later graduated from Syracuse University in 1951 with a degree in Home Economics. Barbara met the love of her life, Alf Horgen, an RPI Engineering graduate originally from Norway, at an Albany Academy for Girls dance. Later, in 1951, at the age of 21 and shortly after graduating from Syracuse, she boarded the ship Stavangerfjord bound for Norway there to meet up with Alf. The two were married in Tonsberg, Norway on May 3, 1952. They returned to the states later that same year, where the two shared over 57 blissful years of marriage until Alf's passing in 2010. Barbara spent much of her time being a stay-at-home mother, domestic goddess, and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bridge, tending to her garden, cooking, sailing, and continually learning through UCall. After the kids grew up she worked at the Albany Area Builder's Association, at Kelly Bros., and later as a Home Health Aid. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her husband to such places as Scandinavia, Europe, Asia, and Central America. She was also an active member of the Sons of Norway and the Scandinavian Forum. Barbara was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, and was active with the Women's Alliance and often volunteered at the City Mission of Schenectady Soup Kitchen. Barbara is survived by her children, Erik (Karen) Horgen of Sprakers, NY, Scott (Anne) Horgen of Niskayuna, NY, Kristie (John) Hodgens of Clifton Park, NY, and Kari (Michael) Correia of Rensselaer, NY; plus 10 grandchildren and her niece, Kathy Griffin and nephew, Christopher Sorenson; and predeceased by her sister, Patricia Foskett Sorenson. The Horgen family would like to express our deepest thanks to the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schenectady, NY for all their care, help and support. "Barbara will be missed very much as she embarks on her new journey." A Celebration of Life service will be held for Barbara at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, 1221 Wendell Ave., Schenectady, N.Y. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12307.