Barbara Ann Meyer, 69, passed away from cancer on June 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 14, 1949 in Brooklyn, the daughter of Frederick H. Meyer and Josephine B. Youngling. She was a United States Army veteran. She worked as a NYS Correction Officer at Summit Shock Facility and was a member of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolence Association, Inc. She is survived by her sons, Jobie S. Hudgins Jr. (JJ) and Jason S. Hudgins (Rooster); her ex-husband, Jobie S. Hudgins Sr.; her siblings, Robert (Evelyn) Meyer, Florence Meyer, Pennie (Larry) Anteman and Helen (Pete) Burton; sisters-in-law, Terri (Fred) Hintze and Francis (Edward) Meyer; five grandchildren; several nieces nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2, 2019 at the Charlotteville Fire Department. Please bring a dish to pass. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.hellerskinnerfh.com. Arrangements are by the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, Worcester.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 28, 2019