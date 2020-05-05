Barbara Ann Vink, 81, of Schenectady, NY, was called by the Lord to be rejoined with her late husband John (Buddy), on April 28th 2020. Barbara was born to the late Eldridge Thompson and Amy Field on October 26th 1938 in Albany, NY. Barbara grew up in Albany and attended Albany High where she met John (Buddy) Vink. In 1967 they moved to Schenectady where they raised their three children. Barbara's most enjoyable job was being a loving, caring and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her many cats. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and took up Tole painting while working part-time for Calico Goose. She later worked for Prudential Insurance. We would like to thank the staff at Ellis Residential Nursing Home for the great care they provided to our Mom (Barbie). She was one of a kind. Barbara was predeceased by John M. Vink Jr. her husband of 44 years and her brother, Raymond Moore. She was dearly loved by her surviving family. Children, Kathleen (Francis) Schickel, John (Sharan) Vink and Sabrina Vink, brothers George (Julie) Bradt and William Bradt, along with granddaughters, Katie Roberts, Erika Johnson, Kirsten Vink, Kailyn Vink, and Christina Hess. five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held.





