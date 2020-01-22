|
Barbara B. O'Brien, 89, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Barbara was born July 12,1930, the daughter of Charles and Ida Braun. She was a graduate of Tarrytown schools and the New Jersey College for Women. After being a stay at home Mom for the first nineteen years of marriage, she joined the staff of Notre Dame High School in 1971. She became the treasurer and business manager of the combined Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in 1975. She held the position until retirement in 1993. Barbara was and active communicant of St. Luke's Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity, the Schenectady Vicariate and the Notre Dame- Bishop Gibbons Alumni Mothers Club. She was predeceased by her husband, William O'Brien, they married in 1952, he died in 2009 and their son Timothy O'Brien in 2005. Her survivors include two children, Sheila O'Brien and Kevin (Maureen) O'Brien; daughter in law, Joyce O'Brien; sisters in law, Shirley O'Brien and Marcia Stockweather; six grandchildren, Kayla Crawford, Megan O'Brien, Kaitlin O'Brien, Molly O'Brien, Kelly O'Brien Flynn and Allison O'Brien; a great grandson, Kayden and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Masarech and brother in law, Terrance O'Brien. Funeral service, Friday afternoon 12:15 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours 5 to 7 Thursday night at the funeral home. Entombment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Barbara requested please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304 (for the Daily Bread Food Pantry) or Notre Dame - Bishop Gibbons High School, 2600 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com . Members of the St. Luke's Rosary Altar Society are requested to meet at the funeral home Thursday afternoon at 4:30.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020