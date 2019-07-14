Barbara C. Howell 82, of Mesick Ave., Town of Seward passed away Saturday, July 6th at her home under the loving care of her granddaughter and hospice. Mrs. Howell was born August 22, 1936 in Gloversville, NY a daughter of Murray B. and Lola (Clark) Weeks. She graduated from Altamont High School and later, SUNY Cobleskill in Early Childhood. She worked first for Peter Garner, MD in Cobleskill and later, at SUNY Cobleskill in the Faculty-Student Association where she retired in 2009 after 28 years of service. Barbara was an active member of Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Seward and had also been a member of the Worcester Wheelers Square Dancing club. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, knitting, crocheting, spending time with her husband at their Lake George camp, as well as canoeing and camping. She married Wilfred "Bill" Howell, Jr on September 23, 1979. He predeceased her on October 9, 2018. Survivors include her son, Brian Warner of New Milford, CT, her son-in-law; Clyde Wilcox of East Worcester, her 6 grandchildren; her caregiver, Kristy Zabelicky (Greg Ford), Jacob (Crystal) Wilcox, Brian (Erika), James, and Gwendolynne Warner, and Kassidy Timosevich, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-daughter; Donna (Jesse) Gigandet of Esperance, her step-daughter-in-law; Cindy Howell of Sharon Springs, her 3 step-great-grandchildren; Megan (Nate) Langan, Ben (Emily) Gigandet and Christopher Howell and her 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Wilcox in January of this year and her brother, Murry B. Weeks, Jr., and her two step-sons; Wilfred Howell, III and Jeffrey Howell. A period of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at the Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 114 Mesick Ave., Town of Seward followed by a memorial service at 12 Noon at church. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Howell to Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 114 Mesick Ave., Cobleskill, NY 12043 OR Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Howell family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Barbara's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 14, 2019