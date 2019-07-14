Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home
108 Chapel Street
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
114 Mesick Ave.
Town of Seward, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
114 Mesick Ave.
Town of Seward , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Howell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara C. Howell Obituary
Barbara C. Howell 82, of Mesick Ave., Town of Seward passed away Saturday, July 6th at her home under the loving care of her granddaughter and hospice. Mrs. Howell was born August 22, 1936 in Gloversville, NY a daughter of Murray B. and Lola (Clark) Weeks. She graduated from Altamont High School and later, SUNY Cobleskill in Early Childhood. She worked first for Peter Garner, MD in Cobleskill and later, at SUNY Cobleskill in the Faculty-Student Association where she retired in 2009 after 28 years of service. Barbara was an active member of Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Seward and had also been a member of the Worcester Wheelers Square Dancing club. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, knitting, crocheting, spending time with her husband at their Lake George camp, as well as canoeing and camping. She married Wilfred "Bill" Howell, Jr on September 23, 1979. He predeceased her on October 9, 2018. Survivors include her son, Brian Warner of New Milford, CT, her son-in-law; Clyde Wilcox of East Worcester, her 6 grandchildren; her caregiver, Kristy Zabelicky (Greg Ford), Jacob (Crystal) Wilcox, Brian (Erika), James, and Gwendolynne Warner, and Kassidy Timosevich, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-daughter; Donna (Jesse) Gigandet of Esperance, her step-daughter-in-law; Cindy Howell of Sharon Springs, her 3 step-great-grandchildren; Megan (Nate) Langan, Ben (Emily) Gigandet and Christopher Howell and her 5 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Wilcox in January of this year and her brother, Murry B. Weeks, Jr., and her two step-sons; Wilfred Howell, III and Jeffrey Howell. A period of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at the Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 114 Mesick Ave., Town of Seward followed by a memorial service at 12 Noon at church. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Howell to Zion St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 114 Mesick Ave., Cobleskill, NY 12043 OR Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820. The Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill and the Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie are assisting the Howell family. Please visit www.guffinfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Barbara's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home
Download Now