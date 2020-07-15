1/
Barbara Freeman Manning
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara Freeman Manning, 97, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Barbara was born in Granville, VT, the daughter of Roy and Annie Freeman, on August 29, 1922. She served in the Women's Army Corp. during World War II. After the war, she married Paul J. Manning of Rochester, VT on December 25, 1947. Together they settled in Rotterdam, NY, where they raised a family of six children. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She loved to be outside tending to her garden, loved to write and read, especially poetry. The family also visited her native Vermont to picnic or go camping. After retirement Barbara and Paul wintered in Florida for many years. She is survived by her husband Paul Manning and children Paula Langston of Ft. Pierce, FL, Steven of Berne, NY, Suzanne Manning of Portland, OR,Jeffrey Manning of Schenectady, NY, and Jaymes Manning and Janet Manning both of Rotterdam, NY. Barbara was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three sisters and a brother. A Graveside service will be held Saturday morning 11:30 at Memory's Garden, Colonie. A calling hour will be held Saturday morning 10 to 11 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 15, 2020.
