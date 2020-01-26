Home

Barbara Goldstein, age 86 1/2, passed away at her home in Yonkers, NY under Hospice care on January 15, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she lived on Fernwood Drive in Niskayuna 1969-2010 and then Glenville until 2018. Her loving husband of almost 60 years, Murray Goldstein, died in February 2016. She loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed a wonderful life as a wife, mother and nana travelling the world. She is survived by her three children and their families: Richard, Ellen and Carolyn; David, Donna, Samantha and Douglas; Susan and Peter. Burial was in Elmont, Queens on January 16th followed by a Shiva in NYC. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, 57 West 57th Street, Suite 904, New York, NY 10019.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
