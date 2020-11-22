1/1
Barbara J. Deschenes
Barbara J. Deschenes passed away at her home on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the age of 89. Barbara was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jane (Lowe) Wintle. She was a graduate of Draper High School and was employed by the General Electric Company for 25 years. Barbara was a happy and humble person. She enjoyed family trips to the Adirondacks when her children were young and later enjoyed travelling with her husband, John. She had a longtime group of tight knit friends who she would often take trips to casinos with, play cards and get together for their weekly craft club. Above all things, Barbara was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she cherished. Barbara was predeceased in 2008 by her husband of 59 years, John Deschenes, and her daughter, Linda Deschenes. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Denice Suriano (Sherman), Jayne Bietka (Richard) and Christina Carolus (James), grandchildren, Christopher Cipriano (Helen), Melissa Heinrichs (Jason), Jamie Suriano (Garon), Theresa Bietka and Samantha Robbins (Zach) as well as 11 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, George Wintle. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24th from 5-7pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to City Mission of Sch'dy, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 (www.citymission.com) or Things of My Very Own, 249 Green St., Schenectady, NY 12305 (www.thingsofmyveryown.org). To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
