Barbara J. Felts, 78, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Barbara was born in Albany to the late Norman and Miriam Clapp Smith and had lived in Schenectady since 1985. She was a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, receiving bachelor degrees in education and library science. Barbara was a school teacher for the Ichabod Crane Central School District in Kinderhook, NY. Later, she worked as a librarian for the Town of Colonie. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady and a member of the church Rosary Society. Barbara was predeceased by a brother; Dana Smith and a sister Linda (the late Lloyd) Church. She is survived by her husband; Frank, three sisters; Donna (Enrique) Alvarez, Sandra E. Smith and Cynthia (Ronald) Lammerts, a sister-in-law; Marie Smith, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Tuesday, September 10, at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Calling hours will be Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Members of the St. John the Evangelist Rosary Society will meet at the funeral home Monday at 6 p.m. to conduct a service. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019