Barbara J. King, 84, of Schenectady, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born on August 1, 1935 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Edmund J. and Ann (Eberle) Neubaur. Barbara was a lifelong resident of the area and attended local schools. She worked for many card and gift shops until her retirement from Kristen Michaels Greetings. Barbara was a communicant of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church. The memories that she held closest to her heart were the ones she spent with her loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, Donald R. Blume and her sisters, Jean Groeber, Ann Liquori and Shirley Liquori. Survivors include her husband, David King; her loving children, Lorena (Kenneth) O'Brien and Bryan (Doane Graves) Blume; her step- children, Beth King, Amy (Keith) King-Seamans, Timothy (Sharon) King, John (Patty) King, Linda (Eric Schermerhorn) King and Michael (Kim) King; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Leo (Joan) Neubaur and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia and for online condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.