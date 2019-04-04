Barbara J. Konkol, 83, of Niskayuna, passed away on Monday, April 01, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Nolte. Barbara enjoyed traveling, golf, dancing, bowling, watching HGTV and spending time with her family. Her many talents included being a fantastic cook and homemaker, playing the piano, painting ceramics and calligraphy. Along with her husband Ed, she spent many long winters enjoying Myrtle Beach, SC. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed. She was the beloved wife of Edward G. Konkol and the mother of Donna Herkel, Debbe (Tim) Farry, Diane Wood and David (Tiffanie) Wood. Additionally, she was the stepmom of Deborah (Bob) Doty, Joe (Kay) Konkol, and Wendy (Charlie) Folensbee. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Visitation will follow from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Barb's charitable heart, please donate to whichever charity is near and dear to you in her honor. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary