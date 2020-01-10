|
Barbara Jane Hess, 98, passed into eternal rest on January 7, 2020. Born December 30, 1921, to the late Andrew and Beatrice (Woodell) Eldredge. Barbara grew up on her father's dairy farm in Sharon Springs, graduating from Sharon Springs High School in 1939. She attended Cornell University where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. Barbara moved to California where she met her husband, Donald J. Hess, while she was working as a nursery school teacher. Following her marriage in 1946, Barbara and Don relocated to her home town of Sharon Springs, NY where they started their family and briefly owned and operated a dry cleaning business. The family moved to Schenectady and then to Glenville, where they spent most of their lives. Barbara became a full time homemaker, eventually raising four sons and a daughter. Throughout the 1960's and '70's, Barbara was also a foster parent for Schenectady County, specializing in newborns awaiting adoption, and through the '60-70's was also a private child care provider. Barbara also enjoyed knitting and over the years knitted hundreds of sweaters and infant layettes. She loved all things purple, and would often wear the color in her dress or jewelry. She became a master at going to garage sales and finding treasures for her family. She also enjoyed playing bridge and travelling in the family's RV throughout the United States. Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Don; and their children, Robert Hess (Denise); Thomas Hess (Patricia); Donald Hess (Karen); William Hess (Melody); and Valerie Hess. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joshua Hess (Nicole); Derek Hess (Meghan); Amanda Hess Knamm (Ty); Katherine Hess Toma (Greg); Daniel Hess (Ember); Christopher Hess (Jeanine); Melissa Hess; Nicole Cooper (Jeff); William Hess; and David Hess. Barbara is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Calling hours at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th, followed by a short service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Barbara asked that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Autism Society. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020