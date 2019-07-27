|
|
Barbara Jean Hojohn, of Johnstown, NY, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Maryland, NY on May 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late, Sheldon Shaver and Josephine Powers. She was a graduate of Draper High School class of 1954. From there she started her career as a secretary for New York State. She retired from the workforce to raise her children. Barbara re-entered the workforce as a legal secretary where she excelled in that field until her retirement from the law firm of, Stortecky and Pulsifer, Johnstown, NY. Barb was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert "Bob" Raymond Hojohn. She is survived by her beloved children, Rebecca Edwards (Adam), Robert Berrington (Ann Lombardo); stepchildren, Suzanne Shaver, Michael Hojohn, Rodney Hojohn and the late Mark Hojohn; cherished grandchildren Thomas, Olivia, Daniella, David, Todd, Scott, Anne, Rebecca, Jim and Kimberly; sisters, Holly Powers and Susan Kapusta (David); beloved nieces and nephew, Linda and Kelly Kapusta and Neil Powers; and darling great niece, Tammy DiCara (Dave). She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Barbara had a passion for working with fiber and textiles and was extremely proficient at all of them. She enjoyed donating her time demonstrating spinning and weaving at Fort Klock and The Fonda Fair. She loved teaching the young children and having them try it for themselves. In her spare time, she found relaxation in reading books, playing solitaire, and completing puzzles. In addition, she had an extreme love for wildlife and C130 airplanes. She was very patriotic and a true friend to many. A service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A special Thank You to the doctors, nurses and staff in the D1 Unit. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 27, 2019