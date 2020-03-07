|
Barbara Jean Watson Karhan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of March 5th 2020. Barb and her loving husband Barry, of 51 years, resided together at 1312 Vly Summit Road in Greenwich, New York. Barb and Barry were married on June 22nd 1968 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Barb has left a strong legacy of faith to her three sons, their spouses, and her grandchildren: Mark (Wendy, Meghan, and Joshua), David (Mckenzie, Zachary, Rachel, Kial, Emma, and Olivia) and Andrew (Adene, Julianna, and Christian). Barb is survived by her sister Nancy and brother-in-law, Michael Angelo, and her brother in-laws Terry and Craig Karhan, as well as her nieces and nephews, Michael, Gregory, and Geoffrey Koontz, and Benjamin and Elizabeth Karhan. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Viola Watson, and in-laws Raymond and Helen Karhan, as well as her sister-in-law Julia Karhan. Barb was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 13th 1943. She graduated from Baldwin High School (1961) in the greater Pittsburgh area, and went on to receive a Bachelors (1965) and Masters (1968) degrees in Education from the Pennsylvania State University. She later went on to receive a second Masters degree in Special Education from Russell Sage College. Barb began her incredible teaching career working in school districts in State College and Upper Merion Pennsylvania, but finally settled in her career home of 20 years (1986-2006), as a Special Education teacher, in the Cambridge Central School district. Throughout her time at Cambridge, Barb was a shining light to the students and teachers alike. Barb regularly could be found staying well after hours tutoring and counseling students through the challenges of school and life. Barb was also an avid supporter of her son's athletic pursuits, where she never missed a soccer, basketball, or track event in their time at CCS. Her passion to support athletics carried over to her students as well, where she regularly attended their events to demonstrate the value of each student, and the importance of pouring faith and hope into their lives. Barb was a true woman of faith where she served diligently in her church by playing piano regularly on Sundays, served as a deacon ministering to the needs of the community, and most recently led a bible study for woman up until her final day. Barb also spent many months in South Africa ministering to prisoners to bring them the hope of Christ. Barb cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, loved to cook, garden, read, and doing crossword puzzles. Barb particularly loved vacationing in Maine with long walks on the beach looking for sand dollars and sea glass, but most of all she sought to emulate and share the love of Christ to all those around her. Services for Barb will be held at the Coila Church, 93 State Route 372 Cambridge, NY at 3 p.m. on Monday March, 9th 2020 with refreshments following. Visitation will occur at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge on Sunday March 8th from 4 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church Missions Fund, 48 Main Street, Argyle, New York 12809. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020