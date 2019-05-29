The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
400 Saratoga Rd.
Barbara L. Hutchings, a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully at home May 26, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on April 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Felix and Emily (Morini) Zaporowicz. She graduated from Linton High School and attended Mildred Elly Business School. Barbara's greatest attribute was being a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and someone who had kindness and love for many. In her youth Barbara was a New York State Accordion champion. Barbara worked for GE Global Research and enjoyed a successful career for 33 years. She seldom sat idle as she worked as a popular waitress and managed to bowl in three competitive women's and mixed double leagues. She was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club and actively involved in the G.E. Woman's Club serving as the Dinner Chairman. Survivors include her loving children, Bryan D. Hutchings, James (Stacy) Hutchings and Jeffrey (Andrea) Hutchings and her three grandchildren: Jimi Hutchings, Caitlyn Hutchings and Cainan Hutchings. Barbara leaves behind her cherished sister, Donna (Ken) Merchant; her niece and nephew, Sean and Leanne Merchant and several cousins. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 1st at 9 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. Calling hours will be at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Scotia-Glenville on Friday, May 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady following Mass. Barbara loved flowers, but the family appreciates memorial gifts be made to , Memphis, TN. Online condolences may be expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019
