Barbara L. (Knight) Koster, age 81, of Goode Street died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She was born in Ballston Spa on March 25, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Stanely and Luella Knight. She was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, Mildred Elley Secretarial School and Schenectady County Community College. Barbara was active among many organizations and she served as past president of Burnt Hills Firemen's Auxillary and a past member of the Resident Committee for Schenectady YMCA. She enjoyed her role as historian with the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Woman's Club. Barbara enjoyed collecting Boyd's Bears, spending time in her garden and loving her grandchildren. She was survived by her son, Cheyenne Koster (Terry); two daughters, Tina Stallworth and Wendy Koster; four grandchildren, Danielle and Brandon Stallworth and Krystal-Lynn and Miranda Koster; a great-grandson, Jayden Anthony Kane; a great-granddaughter, Jordan Arayla Kane; a nephew, John Goddard and two brothers-in-law, Walter Goddard and Walter Koster. She was predeceased by her sister, Beverly Knight Goddard.  Barbara's funeral service will be held private and her interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Women's Club, P.O. Box 232, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 or Schenectady YMCA Reach Out for Youth, 840 Erie Blvd., Schenectady, NY 12305. With confidence Barbara has placed her trust in Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Barbara's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
