Barbara M. Rourke, 93, of Schenectady, died peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. Barbara Ann McMahon was born February 3, 1926 in Norwalk, Connecticut, the older of two children of William H. McMahon, Jr., M.D. and Alberta Comstock McMahon. Barbara's brother, William H. McMahon, III, died in 1994. Barbara graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. in 1946. She married Schenectady physician Daniel J. Rourke, M.D. in 1954. Dr. Rourke died in 2009. Barbara is survived by her three children, Sheilah A. Rourke, of Clifton Park; Daniel J. Rourke, Jr. (D.J.) of Jupiter, Florida; and Brien M. Rourke of Brooklyn. Barbara is also survived by three of her brother Bill's four sons, Eugene D. McMahon, M.D. and his wife, Victoria of Newtown, Pennsylvania; Paul B. McMahon and his wife, Michelle of Acton, Massachusetts; and Kevin D. McMahon and his wife, Mary Ellen of Southport, Connecticut. Auntie Barb is survived by eight grandnieces and grandnephews. Her nephew, William H. McMahon, IV, died in 2017. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. Per Barbara's wishes, funeral services will be private and there will be no viewing hours. Barbara wanted all who held her dear to celebrate life and if so moved, to make a memorial donation to a charity of one's own choosing. Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019