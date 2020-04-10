|
Barbara M. Stanley, age 91, passed away at her home in Niskayuna, NY on Saturday April 4, 2020. She was born in Warsaw, New York on March 30, 1929 a daughter to the late Harry N. and Helen (Bryant) Mann. Barbara was a bookkeeper for United Apple Sales in Highland, New York. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Avon. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and needlepoint. She is survived by her loving children: Julianne (John) Gorsage of Niskayuna, Barbara (Gerald) Brown of Sopchoppy FL, Thomas Panek (Rev. Susan Sherard) of Mars Hill, NC, John Panek (Michele Hansen) of Wallkill, NY, Timothy (Deary) Panek of Carnation, WA, James Panek of Woodstock, NY, Michael (Wendy) Panek of Highland, NY, Stephen Panek of Clintondale, NY, three step-children: Donna (Steven) Zabrocki of Geneseo, Wayne (Dawn) Stanley of Dansville and James (Tanya) Stanley of Dansville, one sister: Virginia (Ronald) Chasey of Perry, 16 grandchildren, 13 step grandchildren 14 great-grandchildren, 25 step great-grandchildren and five step great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a her first husband Chester J. Panek who passed away in 1986, 2nd husband: Francis Stanley who passed away in 2015, siblings: Eloise DiFranco, Nancy Gordon and John "Jack" Mann, two nephews and a step granddaughter. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. She will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Perry. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, @Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or visit www.diabetes.org to donate. For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020