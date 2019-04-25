Barbara "Barb" Marino, 91, of Hudson Falls passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward. Born on April 17, 1928 in Gorham, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Alverta (Fernald) Drew. Barb graduated in 1946 from Gorham High School in New Hampshire. Shortly after high school, Barb moved to New York City, where she met her future husband, Philip Marino. They were married for 44 years before he passed away in 1993. After the birth of her three oldest children, they moved to Hudson Falls to be near family. Philip and his brother, Thomas Marino, along with Barb and Tom's wife, Jeanne, formed a partnership and opened the Hudson Falls Laundromat. Following Philip's illness and the death of Tom, Barb became the sole operator in the early 1980's. She raised her five children, living in the residence above the laundromat. Barb was a very hard worker and took only two vacations in her 45 plus years in the laundry business. Family was the center of her life. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who loved spending time with her family. Many would describe her as having a very strong personality. She was generous above her means. Barb made many friends over the years and was affectionally known as the "laundry lady". She was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church and a member of the Italian American Civic Association. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for her children and granddaughter. Barb enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, and collecting ceramic pigs. She loved cooking family dinners and there was always a hot meal on the table every night for her children. Barb was an incredible cook and made an outstanding spaghetti sauce. In addition to her parents and husband, Barb is predeceased by her siblings, Charlotte Sexton, Mildred Scott, and Thelma Marrer; her in-laws, Joseph Marino, Sr. and his wife, Bev, Thomas Marino and his wife, Jeanne, Anna Cervone and her husband, Fred, Collette Duggan and her husband, Denny, Betty Drew, Alan Marrer, and John Sexton. Survivors include her five children, Philip Marino, Jr. and his wife, Claire of Lincoln Nebraska, Edward Marino and his wife, Sue of Bradenton, Florida, Michelle Sollohub and her husband, Mark of Niskayuna, Joanne Wallace of Queensbury, Virginia "Ginny" Sullivan and her husband, Dennis of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Ruth (Jesse) Marino, Mark (Erin) Martell, Jeffrey (Krystal) Marino, Carrie Marino, Christine (Tom) Campbell, Michael (Kristen) Sollohub, Mark (Diana) Sollohub, Kristen (Derek) Steinnerd, Dennis Sullivan and Michael Sullivan; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Edward "Mannie" Drew of Gorham, New Hampshire and Phyllis Waterman of Berlin, New Hampshire; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2019 at the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's/St. Paul Church on the park in Hudson Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward. Memorial donations may be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, New York 12828, or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866 or the . Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary