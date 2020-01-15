|
|
Barbara (LaParl) McGraw, beloved wife of the late John "Jase" McGraw, died January 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Barbara was the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae LaParl, sister of the late William and Richard LaParl, and the cherished granddaughter of the late Anna Hull. She was a proud graduate of Troy High School, a lifelong Democrat, a fan of baseball and the food network, and an avid reader. However, first and foremost, she was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and "Mima". Survivors include her children, David J. (Denise Murphy) McGraw of Niskayuna, Kate (Jim) Gregg of Troy and Matthew J. (Elle) McGraw of San Francisco, California; as well as her sister-in-law, Pat McGraw and her dear friend, Nancy Hennessy. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Michael, Annie, Caroline, Madeline and Lilly, as well as her great-grandchildren, Oliver and Penelope who were the lights of her life and center of all her attention. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin M. McGraw, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as her in-laws, Willard "Wes" and Debbie McGraw and Thomas McGraw. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, as well as by her step-grandchildren, Jude, Jaden, Hannah and Jasper Magnus of San Francisco. The funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy where a memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Calling hours will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020