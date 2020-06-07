Barbara G. Kirkham, 75, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Barbara was born in Little Falls, NY a daughter of the late Lyman and Ursula (Carter) McGuire. She graduated from Linton High School. For many years, Barbara was an iconic presence at Honey Land Pharmacy; she loved being part of the Sessa family. She finished out her career as a manager with Rite Aid Pharmacy. Barbara was kind, generous and loved to make you laugh and smile. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Kirkham; grandchildren, Aliysha, Jacob, and Jordyn; siblings, Mary McGuire, James (Jim) McGuire, former husband and dear friend Gary Kirkham and many loving friends. In compliance with covid-19 guidelines family services and interment will be held for Barbara.