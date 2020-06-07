Barbara McGuire Kirkham
Barbara G. Kirkham, 75, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Barbara was born in Little Falls, NY a daughter of the late Lyman and Ursula (Carter) McGuire. She graduated from Linton High School. For many years, Barbara was an iconic presence at Honey Land Pharmacy; she loved being part of the Sessa family. She finished out her career as a manager with Rite Aid Pharmacy. Barbara was kind, generous and loved to make you laugh and smile. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Kirkham; grandchildren, Aliysha, Jacob, and Jordyn; siblings, Mary McGuire, James (Jim) McGuire, former husband and dear friend Gary Kirkham and many loving friends. In compliance with covid-19 guidelines family services and interment will be held for Barbara.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
