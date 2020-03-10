Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442

Barbara "Oggie" Page

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara "Oggie" Page Obituary
Barbara "Oggie" Page, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital, February 26 at the age of 68 years young. Born January 6, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy McCormick. Barbara married her teenage sweetheart Earl "Pretty Tony" Page in 1972. She went on to graduate from Bronx Community College in 1974 with a degree in Business Administration. She and Earl moved to Schenectady where she became a Deputy Sheriff, and later worked for Traveler's Insurance. In addition, she became an Ordained Minister. Barbara is survived by sons, Earl (Kiamisha), Eric Page, grandchildren, Earl IV, Shateek, Keasha and Carlos, great-grandchildren, Frankie and Kameron, all of Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -