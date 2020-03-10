|
Barbara "Oggie" Page, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital, February 26 at the age of 68 years young. Born January 6, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy McCormick. Barbara married her teenage sweetheart Earl "Pretty Tony" Page in 1972. She went on to graduate from Bronx Community College in 1974 with a degree in Business Administration. She and Earl moved to Schenectady where she became a Deputy Sheriff, and later worked for Traveler's Insurance. In addition, she became an Ordained Minister. Barbara is survived by sons, Earl (Kiamisha), Eric Page, grandchildren, Earl IV, Shateek, Keasha and Carlos, great-grandchildren, Frankie and Kameron, all of Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020