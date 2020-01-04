|
Barbara Parillo, 102, passed peacefully on January 2nd, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, NY to the late Angelo and Josephine (Martello) Carline. Barbara attended Saint Mary's Institute in Amsterdam and the Amsterdam School of Commerce. She married the late Frank Philip Parillo, who passed in 1953. She worked as a secretary for NYS Civil Services and General Electric, as well as for the Army Depot in Rotterdam. Throughout her life, she was involved in her community. Barbara was a member of the Scotia Glenville Senior Center and Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. She was an avid bowler, who enjoyed fishing and tap dancing. Predeceased by her siblings, Marianne Hayes and Joseph Carline. She is survived by her children, Mary (Ronald) Pawkett and Frank A. (Roberta) Parillo; grandchildren, Melanie Woodley, Frank Parillo, Sheila Camacho, Todd Parillo, and Richard Carbin; as well as eight great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7th. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. A reception will follow Mass in the Flicker Room at Immaculate Conception. After reception, funeral directors will line-up vehicles to travel to St. Michael's Cemetery in Amsterdam for the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020