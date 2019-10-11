|
Heaven gained an angel on Oct. 7, 2019 as Barb left this earth to join Misty her loving dog and her parents Frank and Eleanor Binger. Barbara Binger Pooler born to Frank and Eleanor Piotrowski Binger on November 26,1954 in Scotia, NY. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Lee Pooler; siblings, Karen Binger Autry (Charlie), Dave Binger (Debbie), Andy Binger, Kathy Binger Sitors (Bob), Stepson Chris Pooler; grandchildren, Christopher and Ashley, and several nieces and nephews, along with many cousins and friends she has touched. After 31 years of service, Barb retired as a Senior Budget analyst for the NYS Parks and Recreation. In years past, Barb was involved in Scotia-Glenville Elks Club and enjoyed socializing at the club. Barb was passionate with Golf and could be found playing with her partner Connie. While Barb enjoyed the Scotia area she also looked forward to her winter months in sunny Florida so she could continue to play golf with her Florida family. Her family and friends will miss her effervescent Smile, her infectious Laugh and her Sparkling Blue eyes either at family functions or on the golf course. The family would like to give a special Thanks to the Community Hospice where Alexis and Kim were compassionate and instrumental in her transition to a place of pain-free peace. They would also like to thank Dr Schlossberg and his staff. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia. Please join her family and friends at her Celebration of Life on Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 at River Stone Manor, 1437 Amsterdam Road, Scotia from 5 to 8 p.m. to reminisce about Barb and how she has touched your life. As Barbie was always Smiling, Laughing and Loving please pay it forward by passing on one of her famous traits. In lieu of flowers, Barb and family request that you send a donation in her memory to Community Hospice - The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019