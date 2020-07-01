Barbara R. Rogers, 80, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Peekskill, NY she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth Conklin Pfannes. Barbara was a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. She married her beloved late husband Richard "Dick" Rogers on April 23, 1960. Barbara worked for Burnt Hills Ballston Lake School District as a Cafeteria Supervisor retiring after many faithful years. During her time working for the school district she made many everlasting friendships, especially with her best friend and partner in crime, Marty Wade. Barbara enjoyed quilting, stamping and cheering for the New York Mets. She was also a faithful member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glenville. Above all she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted sons Gregory Rogers (Melissa) of West Charlton, NY and Robert Rogers (Julie Miranda) of Ballston, NY. Barbara's cherished granddaughter Julie Umar (Tajah) of Scotia, NY and grandson James Rogers (Katie) of Charlton, NY. Her great grandchildren Mya, Niko and Vianna Umar who brought her much joy also survive. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" Rogers in 2002. Funeral services will be private for the family. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband Dick at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville, NY. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 1, 2020.