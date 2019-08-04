|
|
Barbara Spain Dobbins Stratton passed away July 13, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on January 7, 1928, the daughter of Frances McPherson Lander and Donald Grant Spain. A child of the South, Barbara grew up in South Carolina, attended Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC, where she met her husband, Porter "Pete" Dobbins, Jr. They married in 1948 and subsequently moved to the far horizon of Schenectady, NY where Pete spent his General Electric career, the family was raised, and more lifelong friendships began. In many ways, Barbara was a classic Steel Magnolia. Traditional in manners yet progressive and engaged in her community. She was active in Panhellenic, Red Cross, Junior League, Queen's Fort, Mohawk Golf Club, the Ellis Hospital Foundation and countless Niskayuna school functions. She was a founding member of the ExLibris Book Club which was active for five decades. In her years at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, she edited The Messenger newsletter and was the first elected female warden. Barbara's impressive needlework skills provided her family with treasured heirlooms and the church with custom needlepointed kneelers the length of the altar rail. Demonstrating her on-going love of books and learning, she earned - in her 40's – a Master's in Library Science at SUNY-Albany, with four children at home. An avid traveler later in life, she spanned the globe visiting Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, The Galapagos, Normandy and more. Above all she loved her Adirondack lake home and co-authored a book to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Gahada Association. Barbara is survived by five children: Louise Lander Schmidt (Pierce), Jean Spain Lehmann, Porter W. Dobbins III (Shelly), Grant Spain Dobbins (Christine) and Frances Dobbins Feathers, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Porter, her son-in-law, Chester Lehmann, and her second husband, Roy Stratton. Her family deeply appreciates the loving care given Barbara by the staff at The Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs. Hospice nurses provided comfort and peace of mind to Barbara during her last week. She decided to go back to college one final time, in the form of an anatomical gift to Albany Medical College. Therefore, plans for a service and placement in the columbarium at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church will take place at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 1935 The Plaza, Schenectady, NY 12309 or Saratoga County Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019