Mrs. Barbara Swiecicki, 77, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born February 8, 1942 in Schenectady, NY. Barbara was employed as an LPN at St. Clare's Hospital for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of the former St. Mary's Church of Schenectady, and a current parishioner of St. Luke's Church of Schenectady. She volunteered at St. Luke's Food Pantry. Daughter of the late Stanley and Rosalie (Bogucki) Tanski. Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard of 56 years. She was the loving Mom of three sons, Michael (Colleen), James (Kendra), and Christopher (Heather), and doting Grandma to six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Erika, Cassandra, Kolton, McKenna, and Adele. Survivors also include her sisters, Margaret (Richard), Claire, Katherine (Stephen), sister-in-law, Frieda, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Tanski and sister, Judith Huber. Barbara was the matriarch of the family. Her home and heart were always open to family and friends. She was so loved by all. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, at 10:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the St. Luke's Food Pantry in Schenectady, NY. For condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019