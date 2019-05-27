Barbara T. Hoteling,92, passed away Friday morning May 24th at her home, she died at beautiful moment with her loving daughter by her side. Born in New York City, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Barbara Lawson and attended Middleburgh School System. Barbara worked for New Telephone for over 22 years prior to her retirement as a manager in 1987. A member of St Madeleine Church in Guilderland, Barbara was an active volunteer with the church and a member of the Christ Child Society. She loved campfires, fishing, the camp on Sacandaga Lake and spending time with her family. Barbara enjoyed her trips to the casinos, wagering on many different sporting events and winning at Peckham's weekly football club. Predeceased in 2001 by her husband 57 years Victor P. Hoteling, Barbara was also predeceased by her daughter, Janet Gangell and son-in-law, Kenneth Burns. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Jo Anne Burns of Hoosick Falls and Jane Hoteling of Rotterdam, her grandchildren, Jeff Gangell (Monica), Jason Gangell, Kristen Munson and Bryan Burns, her great grandchildren, Erika and Anthony and several nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning May 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road, Schenectady, relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment will be in Middleburgh Cemetery. Barbara's family would like thank Dr. Joy and all the staff at Cardiology Associates of Schenectady and the Latham Medical Group and Kelly for their care and compassion during Mom's illness. Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to either St Madeleine Sophie Church or to the American Red Cross. To leave a message of condolence for Barbara's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 27, 2019