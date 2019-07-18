Barbara Wolford, 86, of Knox Road, Town of Wright, passed away Tuesday, July 16th at home under the loving care of her son, daughter-in-law and hospice after a long illness. Barbara was born February 14, 1933 in Schenectady, NY, a daughter of Milton W. and Bertha (Charette) Brown. She and her husband operated Breezeway Stock Farm in Knox for many years and was a founding member of Gallupville Gospel Church. She was married to Herbert H. Wolford from 1951 until his passing in 2000. Survivors include her children, Larry (Penny) Wolford, Jim (Colleen) Wolford, Bruce (fiancée JoAnne White) Wolford, and Connie Hoffman, her sisters; Judy Tygert and Joan Fox; her grandchildren, Daniel (Maria) Wolford, Beth (Rick) Hofman, Melody Wolford, Casey Likes, Ryan Wolford, Kyle (Jess) Hoffman, Stephen Wolford, Amanda Hoffman, Katie Wolford, Tina Hoffman, Ben Wolford, and Molly Wolford. Six great-grandchildren, and her best friend, Linda Hempstead. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Martin in 1958 and Paul in 1977, her son-in-law, Matthew Hoffman and her sister, Betty Fox in 2018. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon followed by a celebration of her life on Monday, July 22nd at the Gallupville Gospel Church, 118 Gospel Lane, (off Rte. #443) officiated by the Rev. Benjamin Levendusky with interment in Knox Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Scho-Wright Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, Schoharie, NY 12157 OR Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River St. Service Rd., Suite#1, Oneonta, NY 13820. Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie is assisting. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to leave condolences. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 18, 2019