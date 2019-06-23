Barbara "Gram, GiGi" Yingling, 84, passed away at her home on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of Vesper and Loraine Quail. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Richard A. Yingling Sr. Barbara is survived by her three children, Richard A. Yingling Jr. and wife Lisa of Rotterdam, NY, Christine R. Temple and husband Gary of Niskayuna, NY, and Lori A. Benard and her husband Gary who live in Houston, Texas. Barbara has 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was an only child and was born and raised on a large farm. She met her husband of many years on a blind date and then spent the next 58 years happily married. During the marriage they lived in many places in Ohio, Michigan, and finally in New York. First and foremost, her most important thing in life was her family. There were many trips, sleep overs, parties, and holidays at her home. She never missed opportunities to attend any family get together's. She stayed in touch her entire life with several of her best friends she had known since grade school and over the years made many new and special close friends. Her home was always open and inviting to everyone. She will be remembered for her genuine smile, generosity, kindness, and loving presence. She always enjoyed it so much when friends would stop by and they could have a glass of wine together and just talk for hours. A private service will be held at a later date for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To express condolences, please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com. Barbara will be greatly missed by many. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary