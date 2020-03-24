|
|
Barry E. Bonney, 55, passed away on Friday, March 20,2020 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Niskayuna, Barry was the son of the late Hilton and Shirley (Merwin) Bonney, and a graduate of Schalmont High School. A true outdoorsman Barry was employed with Apple Roofing for many years until he became ill. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and attending demolition derby with his family. Barry is survived by his wife, Lorie Carleton Bonney, his children, Misty Bonney of Ballston Spa, Eric Bonney of Rotterdam and Barry Bonney Jr. (Meagan) of Malta, his grandchildren, Gabrielle O'Rourke, Xavier Ward, Brayden Ward, Mason Bonney, and Nathan Bonney and many brothers and sisters. A private burial will be held in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of condolence for Barry's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020