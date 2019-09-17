|
|
Barry Inman, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, Barry was the son of the late Charles and Virginia Inman. Barry was a lifelong resident of Schenectady, New York. He served in the US Army Reserves-Corps of Engineers, between 1969 and 1975. Barry was retired from General Electric and the Schenectady City School District. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, firearms, fishing, gardening and camping. Barry was a proud long time member of the American Mountain Men Association, a hobby and passion that was dear to him. Barry was also a lifetime member of the Woodlawn Sportsman Club in Schenectady. He was a creative and talented artist, woodworker and craftsman. He loved cooking, canning, BBQ's with his famous smoked meats, all holidays, dirt track racing, NASCAR, hot rods/classic cars, making primative sterling silver jewelry and powderhorns, 1950's and 60's music and spending time with his those dearest to him. Barry is survived by his pride and joy, his only daughter, Melyssa Rockefeller, his buddy and wonderful son-in-law, Jeffrey and Melyssa's mother, Lynda Inman. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Bushman (Wesley), several nieces and nephews and countless longtime friends. Barry was predeceased by his older brother, Bruce Inman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 315 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208, or online at St.Jude.Org/Give. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York 12205. A graveside service will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Niskayuna Reformed Cemetery, 3041 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019