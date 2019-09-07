Home

Services
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Glenville, NY
View Map
Barton W. "Bart" Chabot Obituary
Barton "Bart" W. Chabot, 80, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Bart was born in Nashua, NH and had lived in the Schenectady area since 1957. He was the owner of the former Chez Bart Hair Design in Niskayuna. Subsequently, he was the owner of AAA Custom Contracting in Schenectady. Bart was a member of the Northeastern Woodworkers Association, Trout Unlimited and the Boy Scouts of America. He was a very active in all of the organizations he belonged to, plus he volunteered at Sunnyview Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorraine Mainville Chabot; his son, Brian Chabot of Nashua, NH, one brother, Albert (Marcy) Chabot of Florida and one sister, Claire Sickler of Arizona. He is also survived by several nieces, one nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trout Unlimited, or the Northeastern Woodworkers Association.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
