Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
the Gurn Springs Cemetery
Ballard Road
Wilton, NY
Beatrice A. "Sue" Barber


1943 - 2019
Beatrice A. "Sue" Barber Obituary
Beatrice (Sue) A. (Morris) Barber, of Gansevoort NY, passed away August 22, 2019. There will be a grave side service at the Gurn Springs Cemetery on Ballard Road, Wilton NY on Tuesday August 27th at 4pm with Pastor Joel E. Cochran officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Cochran's residence, to celebrate Sue's life. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
