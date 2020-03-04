The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600

Beatrice J. Saglimbeni Obituary
Beatrice J. Saglimbeni, 82, formerly of Scotia, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center, after a long illness. Bea was born in Schenectady on April 4, 1937, the daughter of Anthony and Jennie Saglimbeni. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. Bea worked at Key Punch in Albany in the 1960's. Later working with the Reli Agency as a private home Aide for many years before working at O D Heck Developmental Center, also working as an Aide, retiring in 2000. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Bea was a special and kindhearted women who always thought of others first. She took good care of her parents and family throughout her whole life. Bea was like a second mother to her two younger sisters Margaret and Debbie. We all know there is a special place in heaven for her. She will missed always, but never ever forgotten. All our hearts are empty now. But are always filled with our love and gratitude for her. God Bless you Bea. Our little Angel. She is survived by her two sisters, Margaret (Louie) DeMeo of Scotia and Deborah (Bruce) Auspelmyer of Glenville; nieces and nephews, Rachele (Mike) Seburn of Scotia, Scott (Kim) Auspelmyer of Glenville, Michael DeMeo of East Haven, CT and Cara DeMeo of Rotterdam and great nieces and nephews. Bea requested her funeral service to be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
