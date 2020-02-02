|
Beatrice (Bea) Nechamen, 99, passed away peacefully after a short illness on January 21, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Born on January 14, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Joseph and Gussie (Diller) Surks. Bea moved to Springfield, MA with her husband David where they lived for many years and raised a family. Bea moved to Royal Palm Beach, FL in 1988 seven years after the death of her husband. In 2014, she moved to Schenectady to be closer to family members. Bea was a bookkeeper for F.L. Roberts in Springfield, MA for over 15 years. Her family and her synagogue were the most important things in her life. Bea was predeceased by her husband David, brothers Jacob and Herbert Surks and sister Esther Moak. She is survived by her son William Nechamen (Cheryl), daughter Ellen Vukovich (Michael), granddaughters Jennifer and Sarah Nechamen and many loving nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. Bea was buried beside her husband in Temple Beth El Cemetery in West Springfield, MA.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020