Beatrice "Bea" Pinkham Ruback, 96, of Amsterdam, NY, formerly of Pattersonville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam, NY. Born on August 13, 1923 in Quincy, MA, Bea was the daughter of the late H. Palmer and Ruth D. Pinkham. She graduated from North Quincy High School in 1941 and attended the Boston University Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, graduating in 1945 with a bachelor's degree in physical education. Bea began her career teaching visually-impaired students at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, MA from 1945 to 1954, then relocated to teach physical education at the former Theodore Roosevelt Junior High School in Amsterdam, NY from 1954-58. It was there where she met Richard C. Ruback, a fellow physical education teacher at Amsterdam High School, and they were married on August 18, 1956. They were married for 49 years until Richard's passing on May 3, 2006, and they are now reunited in heaven. Bea was a dedicated volunteer, converting written books to braille for the visually-impaired and coaching little league baseball, and she was an active and beloved community member of the Woestina Reformed Church for much of her adult life. An enthusiastic animal lover, Bea also pursued a wide range of personal interests, including gardening, crafting, knitting, crochet and needle point, playing the piano, teaching others how to swim, horseback riding, rooting for the Boston Red Sox, and watching sports with friends and family. Later in life, she also made many friends as a resident of the Sarah Jane Sanford Home in Amsterdam, NY, and Bea's family would like to express a special thanks to the warm and welcoming community at the Sanford Home for all their care and support. Bea was predeceased by her husband Richard and daughter Ruth. Bea is survived by her loving family, including son, David (Marianne) of Pattersonville, NY; two grandchildren, Jason Ruback of Boston, MA and Stephen Ruback of Pattersonville, NY; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date and will be announced. Burial will take place at Woestina Cemetery, Pattersonville, NY . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bea's name may be made to the Woestina Reformed Church at 1397 Main Street, Rotterdam Junction, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home at 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam NY, and condolences can be made online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020